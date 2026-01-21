WATCH: TODAY's Dylan Dreyer gets honest about son's 'temper tantrums' and how they're handled

When it comes to her sons, Dylan Dreyer is taking the "learn from your mistakes" approach, and it's starting to pay off in dividends with some brotherly love.

The TODAY Show meteorologist and Third Hour co-anchor, 44, shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Fichera: Calvin, nine, Oliver, six, and Rusty, four.

On a recent episode of the Third Hour, hosted with Craig Melvin and Al Roker, Dylan revealed an adorable moment her youngest and her oldest son shared, and how Calvin was able to talk Rusty through his "temper tantrums," as his mom called them, which you can see more of in the video above.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer captured a photo of her sons Calvin and Rusty mid-conversation, through tears

She shared a photo she'd taken of the moment the nine-year-old sat down with his younger sibling to help him talk through his more aggressive phase, during which Dylan noted Rusty was "in tears" reacting to much-needed brotherly love.

Fans also reacted to the heartwarming exchange, leaving comments on social media in response to her story like: "Big brother being the strong leader, love it!" and: "Calvin is definitely his mother's son!! Beautiful brotherhood," as well as: "You're raising the boys in such a wonderful way."

Dylan tied the knot with Brian, a cameraman and producer for NBC, in 2012. However, in July of 2025, she announced on social media that they'd made the decision to separate a few months earlier. They remain close friends and committed co-parents, however, spending almost every day together still for the sake of their kids.