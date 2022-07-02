5 best office-friendly dog breeds that won't cause chaos at work These pets are perfect to bring into the office

The pandemic saw a boom in pet purchases. Now office life is back and thriving, it’s important to be able to bring your beloved pup into work with you to avoid your dog spending long hours at home alone.

Since 2020, an estimated 13 million of the UK population are now dog owners, equating to approximately 34% of households. But the sharp increase in dog ownership could pose a problem for office-based ‘pet parents’, with two-thirds of working adults now fully back in the office despite only 25% of offices claiming to be dog-friendly.

From Golden Retrievers to French Bulldogs, we’ve rounded up the top five office-friendly dog breeds with the help of Wisdom Panel – and not all of them are small.

Desperate for a dog but unsure which breed will adjust best to office life? We’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Best canine in-office colleagues

French Bulldogs

French Bulldogs tend to make many odd noises, however, barking isn’t usually one of their musical talents.

Whippets

Whippets typically contain smaller sebaceous glands and therefore are least likely to smell, making them the perfect office pooch.

Golden Retrievers

Golden Retrievers are generally happy-go-lucky calm dogs, perfect for the office and blowing off steam with some lunch break cuddles.

Chow Chows

Chow Chows are reserved, independent breed, often fine to be left to their own devices.

Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers are very social dogs and get along with other four-legged ‘workers.’

Best WFH companions

Beagles

Beagles and Dachshund are known for their vocal skills, which may be best left at home.

Vizslas

Vizslas are known to chew things, and if not provided with appropriate chew toys in the office, may take matters into their own paws.

Saint Bernards

Saint Bernards tend to have a doggy odour and are known for drooling and having an active outdoor lifestyle.

Jack Russells

Jack Russells are known to suffer from separation anxiety and are best suited to at-home spaces.

Akitas

Akitas can be aggressive if not trained properly and are best when they’re the only dog around so the office may not be for them.

