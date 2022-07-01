David Tennant's wife shares rare photo of lookalike daughter The Doctor Who actor is a father to five children

David Tennant and his wife Georgia Tennant had reason to celebrate on Friday as their daughter Olive, 11, graduated from primary school.

DISCOVER: Inside Doctor Who star David Tennant's family home with wife Georgia and five kids

Georgia posted a photograph of her lookalike daughter with her beautiful blonde hair obscuring her face. She captioned the image: "Primary school [tick emoji] #graduationday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant carries youngest daughter in cute clip

Fans rushed to the comments section to share congratulatory messages to Olive. "Wow they grow up so quick! Congratulations!" penned one, while another added: "Where has the time gone. Beautiful little girl."

Other followers were quick to point out Olive's long and lovely hair, just like her mother's. "Do they all have your hair? Wow" one asked, while another remarked: "Jeeze that hair! So envious! Good luck to her at secondary school."

Olivia, 11, has just finished primary school

Olive is following in her mother and father's successful footsteps, and is already an actress of the big screen. She made her film debut in Jamie Dornan's movie, Belfast.

MORE: David and Georgia Tennant spark reaction after sharing romantic selfie

MORE: Georgia Tennant stuns fans with incredible birthday cake – but it's a little controversial

The then ten-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the glittering premiere at the BFI London Film Festival - and was joined by her older brother Ty, aged 19. So cute!

As well as Olive and Ty, David and Georgia are parents to Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris, and Birdie, two. David adopted Ty back in 2011, the same year he and Georgia tied the knot.

Olivia is already a movie actress

David and Georgia have busy home lives with five children and during a fan Q+A, Georgia made a funny remark about raising her kids. In one question, the former Doctor Who star was asked: "What's it like dealing with so many children on a daily basis?" to which she jokingly referred back to another one of her answers, and simply said: "Wine."

The couple prefer to keep their children away from the cameras most of the time and don't often show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.