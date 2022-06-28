Alison Hammond announces amazing family news to fans This Morning star Alison is a mum of one

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond is a proud mum to son Aidan, 17, and she couldn't contain her excitement on Tuesday when she announced the news that he has passed his driving test.

The star shared the momentous occasion with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, posting the news on both her feed and her Instagram Stories.

The photo showed Aidan posing up against a red Mini parked in their driveway, holding his L plate and test certificate up to the camera.

Alongside the image, Alison wrote: "Proud Parent Moment!!! He passed, well done Aidan. Your independence starts now."

The same photo was used on Alison's Instagram Stories, along with 'I passed' gifs to add to the celebrations.

Alison's son is now a qualified driver

It appears as though the Mini Cooper is Aidan's, ready for him to use his newfound independence.

Alison and Aidan have a very close bond and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she spoke about their connection. "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into," she explained.

The star went on to say: "I'm proud of the person he is, how kind he is. He's a lovely, chilled out young man. When other people come up to me and say: 'Your son is so lovely', I think 'Yes, I've done my job'."

The mother-and-son duo are so close

But Alison does have regrets over her family choices. She admitted: "My one wish would be that I'd had more children. I wish I'd had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future.

"I've got so much more love to give – I don't think I'm done with one child, I'm just not. Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad's side, who he still sees."

