Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie cancels appearance after 'disheartening' news

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter Gracie has pulled out of a public appearance in Ohio after learning of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 25-year-old revealed that she will not appear at the Dave Thomas Foundation charity event in Columbus as it is taking place in a state that is "so deeply pro-life/anti-abortion". Her decision comes after six of the nine justices ruled that individual states can decide whether to make abortion illegal.

"In light of recent events created by SCOTUS and the old men who think they can decide what we do with our bodies, I am no longer attending the Dave Thomas Foundation charity event in Columbus, Ohio," Gracie wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"The blatant attack on womxn, non-binary, and trans humans bodies is deeply disheartening. I am Very much Pro-Choice and I cannot attend an event that is put on in a state that is so deeply Pro-Life/anti-abortion. -GM."

She captioned the post: "A message from me: I absolutely believe that adoption is a wonderful wonderful thing. There are so many children who deserve good homes who, through adoption, will be able to find them. With that being said, I cannot attend in good conscience an event in a pro-life state and pro-life platform."

Gracie shared a statement on Instagram

While Gracie turned the comments off on her post, it was inundated with 'likes' from her 56.8 thousand followers, who would have no doubt also sent the talented singer messages of support.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was reached on 24 June 2022 by six of the nine justices who ruled that the right to an abortion was not covered under the constitution. It is thought that 23 states will now ban abortion entirely.

Tim and Faith share three daughters

Gracie isn't the only star to share her heartache over the news. Former President Barack Obama said on Twitter: "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

"Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood, United States of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years — and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

