Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's summer plans with son August

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie is in for one exciting summer! Discover what Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank along with their son August will be getting up to…

This will be the first summer the family spend time at their new family home in Portugal, the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, after they revealed they will be dividing their time between Europe and London thanks to Jack's new business venture.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son caught waving on camera at Jubilee

Set for action-packed life time Portuguese shores, activities may include golf, swimming, horseback riding and yoga – all of which are very popular in the region they are heading to.

It is unknown how long the family will spend in each location, both over the summer and going forward.

The family may well jet to Portugal this summer

During time in the UK, it is believed that the family will join the wider family at the Queen's Scottish estate, Balmoral as they do each year. Other royals in attendance are likely to be Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children and Zara and Mike Tindall along with their brood.

During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

The royal family head to Scotland for summer

It is usually a chance for the royals to step away from the limelight and enjoy somewhat of a normal life. Activities such as hiking and wildlife spotting are likely to be on the agenda – ideal for little August!

In 2021, Eugenie and Jack took August on his first holiday there and we're sure they will be set to make even more magical memories at the residence once again.

As Princess Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice will turn 34 on the 8 August, it is thought that the sisters will plan some sort of get together to celebrate. The occasion is believed to be celebrated in private.

Princess Beatrice has a summer birthday

As well as all the fun, Princess Eugenie will have work commitments over the summer too as she recently launched a weekly podcast called Floodlight through her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she hosts with co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville.

