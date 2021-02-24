Everything we know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby The special newborn is absolutely adorable

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are now back at home enjoying life as new parents after they welcomed their first child together.

Their royal baby arrived on Tuesday 9 February at 8.55 am and we are absolutely thrilled for the happy couple here at HELLO!

Read on to find out all the details of the new royal baby below…

MORE: The most romantic royal proposal stories: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes a baby boy!

Princess Eugenie's baby's gender and name

Eugenie and Jack welcomed an adorable baby boy, named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank!

The name announcement was shared on the princess' Instagram page on 20th February 2021, 11 days after the birth and the day after the Duke of York's 61st birthday. The new parents looked over the moon in photographs they shared of themselves with baby August.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack show off baby August

Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

The couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Prince Albert is August’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. The baby's middle name, Philip is in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Eugenie's baby's weight

The royal baby boy weighed 8lbs 1oz at birth and Eugenie's husband Jack was present with the Princess for his son's arrival.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's royal baby's school is even more impressive than you'd expect

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack

Where Princess Eugenie gave birth

The princess chose to give birth at London's Portland Hospital. Eugenie was photographed leaving hospital three days after she gave birth, sitting in the back of a car beside her baby as proud father Jack drove carefully out of the car park. The royal looked radiant in a camel coat and a tartan dress.

Princess Eugenie leaving hospital with her new son

Eugenie followed in the footsteps of her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who herself gave birth at The Portland, which is also a firm favourite with celebrities. Sarah and Prince Andrew welcomed both their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie there, so it was lovely that Eugenie has carried on this family tradition.

The Portland Hospital, London

The Portland was also the hospital of choice for the Queen's niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, who gave birth to her son Samuel there. More recently, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison at The Portland.

The royal birth announcement

In a statement, the Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

MORE: The surprising way Jack Brooksbank is related to the royal family

The first photo of Princess Eugenie's baby

The first picture of a new royal baby is always a hugely exciting moment for the public, as the world waits to see the special newborn.

The Princess shared the first image of the tot on her personal Instagram account - a sweet black and white shot of the proud parents holding their baby's fingers. She captioned it with a series of blue heart emojis.

Princess Eugenie's baby's position in the royal family

The new royal baby is the ninth great-grandchild for Her Majesty the Queen, and 11th in line to the throne after his mother Eugenie. However, little August will move swiftly to 12th in line when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her and Prince Harry's second child this year.

Where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will live with their baby

The couple are currently living at Prince Harry and Meghan's London home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The Grade II-listed property underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan moved in, converting the property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, still reside at her childhood home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, and the move to Frogmore Cottage means that the Princess is closer to both of her parents.

The Godparents of Princess Eugenie's baby

Eugenie and Jack have several close friends they could ask to be their baby's Godparents, so we're excited to see who they choose. The couple are friends with singers Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran, so we wouldn't be surprised if they are given the honour.

Singer Ellie Goulding

Likewise, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field are also friends with Princess Eugenie and their daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. Other possible names are Eugenie's friend Cressida Bonas, who previously dated Prince Harry.

Lady Frederick Windsor – also known professionally as Sophie Winkleman - recently told HELLO! that Eugenie is Godmother to her daughter, Maud, so perhaps the Princess will ask Sophie to be Godmother to her baby.

Princess Eugenie's baby's cousins

The royal baby has a fair few cousins waiting to meet him – eight in fact! They are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison.

Zara Tindall's daughters Mia and Lena are also cousins to the newborn, as are Savannah and Isla Phillips, daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips.