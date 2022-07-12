All the signs that revealed Pippa Middleton had given birth to her third child The Duchess of Cambridge's sister gave birth a couple of weeks ago

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have expanded their ever-growing brood with the arrival of their baby daughter.

According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old officially became a mum-of-three two weeks ago after debuting her blossoming baby bump at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

The couple welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William Matthews, three, on 15 October 2018. Pippa and James went on to welcome their second child, Grace Elizabeth Jane, on 15 March 2021.

Although Pippa has remained extremely private about her birthing experiences, we do know that she opted to welcome her son and daughter at St Mary's in Paddington, the same London hospital her sister the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth in.

Pippa debuted her bump at the Jubilee Concert

And despite showcasing her latest baby bump at Buckingham Palace's magnificent Platinum Jubilee concert, royal fans have been largely kept in the dark with regard to her pregnancy. Nonetheless, there have been a handful of tell-tale signs hinting at her recent birth.

For the first time in years, Pippa was nowhere to be seen at this year's Wimbledon tennis championships. The columnist is an avid tennis fan who rarely misses the opportunity to soak up some world-class sporting prowess from the comfort of the Royal Box. Pippa's noticeable absence suggests she was tied up with newborn duties.

Kate Middleton's sister rarely misses Wimbledon

Another potential clue emanates from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's recent public engagements. During the week commencing 27 June, Prince William and Kate appeared to have no royal engagements, suggesting the couple likely rallied around Pippa during the week of her birth. With 27 June being exactly two weeks ago, the dates appear to align perfectly.

Pippa's joyous baby news comes just days after she spoke of juggling her work alongside parenting whilst completing her Master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2017

The mum-of-three studied how parents can encourage movement in their pre-nursery children and she is expected to graduate with a distinction.

In a statement from the university, Pippa said: "I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children. I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn't enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly. I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age."

