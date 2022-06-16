Pippa Middleton's mind-blowing £17m family home over five floors This family home even has an underground den

Kate Middleton may live inside Kensington Palace, but her sister Pippa Middleton's London home is also rather fabulous.

Pippa, who was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump last week, could be expecting her third child, and she lives with her husband James Matthews and their two children Arthur and Grace. Their stunning six-bedroom house spread over five floors and it is reportedly worth a staggering £17million.

While the couple are notoriously private, we do know that features inside the jaw-dropping house include a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema. Wow!

It was in 2016 when Pippa moved into James' house with him, and shortly after in 2017, the couple began £1.2million worth of renovation works.

The development included them adding a separate male and female dressing room linked to the main bedroom, as well as a nursery and air conditioning throughout. The couple had to move out for the major changes to take place, and they moved back in in 2018.

Pippa gave fans a glimpse inside their family home

While we haven't seen much of their private family quarters, Pippa did allow fans to see inside one of the rooms of the house when she popped up on the Instagram feed for Mary Hare School. She is an ambassador for the academy for deaf children and she appeared next to her Christmas tree to present them with awards.

The tree itself had been decorated beautifully with a red and white colour scheme, and the room in which it was pictured had minimalist cream walls and a light mounted upon the wall with two cream cylindrical-shaped shades.

The family are thought to reside in the sought-after area of Chelsea in London

Pippa's husband James is no stranger when it comes to flashy home features, as he previously resided at a 9,000sqft townhouse with a rooftop terrace and hot tub overlooking the city skyline. It was located in London's exclusive area of Mayfair and he sold it in 2006 for £1.275million, but by 2017, it was reported to be worth a dazzling £40million!

