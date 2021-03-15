Pippa Middleton welcomes second child with husband James Matthews - find out name and gender The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is now a mother-of-two

Congratulations are in order for Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. The couple have welcomed their second child – a bouncing baby girl.

A family source told HELLO! that Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March at around 4:22am. The couple have decided to name their daughter, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, Grace Elizabeth Jane. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is notoriously private when it comes to her family. Reports of Pippa's pregnancy first swirled back in December, when Page Six cited a source close to the family and said that the baby was due in 2021.

The new arrival is the fifth grandchild for Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and another cousin for Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to play with.

Pippa, 37, and her older sister Kate, 39, share a tight bond and are also close with their brother James Middleton, who is hoping to marry his fiancée Alizee Thevenet this year after having to postpone their 2020 nuptials because of the pandemic.

James and Pippa welcomed their daughter on 15 March

Pippa kept relatively quiet during her second pregnancy and was only spotted out and about a handful of times, walking in her neighbourhood where she and husband James own a £17m west London mansion.

When Pippa was pregnant with her son Arthur in 2018, she opened up about her experience in her Waitrose Weekend fitness column.

The couple on their wedding day

"When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my normal four to five-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters. So, the journey of pregnancy fitness began," she wrote. She also added: "I've noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it's being strengthened."

The Duchess' sister went on to give birth to son Arthur on 15 October 2018 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London – the same place where Kate welcomed all three of her royal children.

