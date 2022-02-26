James Middleton's rare comment on sweet childhood experience

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has recalled a sweet childhood memory in a personal new blog post shared on his Instagram account.

The 34-year-old recalled the moment his mother Carole and father Michael introduced their first family dog. "I was 11 when we got our first family dog, Tilly, and I remember all of the feelings of excitement and nervousness like it was yesterday!" James relived.

The intention behind the blog post was to make sure people are truly ready to look after a dog before they jump in and get one, with James providing lots of sterling advice for prospective dog parents.

Kate Middleton's brother runs a dog wellbeing company

James runs the company Ella & Co which describes itself as a wellbeing company for dogs, and on the website, James features in adorable photographs with sweet pups.

James and his wife Alizée Thevenet have six dogs which live with them at their countryside bolthole. Shortly ahead of their move, James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

James and his wife Alizée have six dogs

Speaking of his companions, James wrote: "My pack of six are always by my side whenever I need them most, they owe me nothing and I owe them everything. If you do decide to welcome a new companion into your home, enjoy them forever – after all, they are man’s best friend!"

James shares his country home with his four-legged friends

We know that James' sister Kate is a big dog person too, and it is reported that James actually gifted his older sister and her family an eight-month-old pup in 2020, shortly before the death of the Cambridges' beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo and if that is the case, the Duchess' adorable dog also features in the blog post as there is a picture of the whole litter. So cute!

