Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcome their third child - a daughter

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, who welcomed their third child, a daughter, last week.

Kate Middleton's younger sister, gave birth to her daughter two weeks ago, according to PEOPLE, just weeks after debuting her baby bump at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

Carole and Michael Middleton's daughter would have no doubt been supported by her family, especially her sister and brother-in-law Prince William, who several weeks ago did not undertake any official duties.

Pippa, 38, and her husband of five years, James, 46, welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in 2018. Three years later, they welcomed daughter Grace.

Pippa debuted her baby bump in early June

Pippa's surprising baby news comes just days after she spoke of juggling parenting and work as she completes her Master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The royally-connected mother studied how parents can encourage movement in their pre-nursery children. Pippa is expected to graduate with a distinction.

In a statement from the university, Pippa said: "I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children. I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn't enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly. I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age."

Pippa and James were noticeably absent from Wimbledon this year

She added: "Getting back into studying took some getting used to but I felt really well supported by the team at UWTSD. The nature of the course being divided into specific modules also meant that it was easier to compartmentalise what was required each term.

"The modules were all really varied and interesting allowing enough flexibility to channel the course to your passions – for me it was early years’ physical development.

"I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again."