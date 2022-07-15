Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor is the image of her mom in gorgeous beachside photos The Sports Illustrated model recently turned 24

There's no denying that Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor has been blessed with incredible genes.

The 24-year-old looked the image of her supermodel mom in a series of gorgeous beach photos that saw her modeling a tiny string bikini while vacationing on the island of Ischia in Italy in honor of her birthday earlier this month.

In one image, Sailor can be seen posing in a white polka dot two-piece while leaning on a sun lounger on the sandy beach, with her long, blonde hair blowing freely in the wind and her model legs and taut stomach stealing focus.

A similar photo shows Sailor with a huge smile on her face as she climbs onto the sunbed, and a third sees her relaxing while topping up her tan and gazing into the camera.

Other photos from her vacation reveal she indulged in lobster and pasta and enjoyed a boat trip with her friends. Captioning the photos, Sailor wrote: "Più pasta per favore!" which translates to: 'More pasta please."

Sailor looks just like her mom

Her mom Christie was among the first to react, simply writing: "BELLISSIMA‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Sailor turned 24 on 2 July and Christie celebrated by sharing a slew of throwback photos on her social feed, many of them comprising of adorable baby pictures.

"Happy Birthday Sailor. Strong, kind, compassionate, smart, fun, kind, creative. May you sail every harbor with joy as your cargo and big dreams as your fuel. I love you," she sweetly penned.

Sailor looked beautiful in her beach photo

Christie even shared a candid home video of them from her luxurious Hamptons home as they stood together in the kitchen while the 68-year-old serenaded her daughter.

The two are extremely close, with Sailor having followed in her mom's modeling footsteps. Christie has another daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, shares son Jack with third husband Richard Tubman, and Sailor from her most recent marriage with Peter Cook.

