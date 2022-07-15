Kaley Cuoco celebrates becoming a 'movie mom' with adorable 'mother-daughter' photo The Flight Attendant star was joined by boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco has been applauded for her variety of roles in several hit TV shows and movies – but there's one character she has yet to play until now – a mom.

The Flight Attendant star shared her glee at finally having an on-screen family by posting a beautiful photo that saw her embracing her 'daughter' as she arrived on set for her first day of shooting her new "stylish action thriller" Role Play.

In the image uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Kaley pulled a shocked expression while holding the young actress playing her daughter in her arms. Captioning the sweet image, she wrote: "First-time movie mom," alongside a GIF that read: "Awww."

Kaley also shared a photo of her entire on-screen family, which revealed she is also playing mother to a young boy. The Big Bang Theory actress will star alongside David Oyelowo, who will portray her husband.

Role Play revolves around "a young married couple whose life turns upside down after secrets are revealed about each other's past".

Kaley looks thrilled to be a 'movie mom'

Kaley is shooting the movie in Berlin, but she didn't arrive in the German capital alone as she revealed her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, is also with her.

Posting a clip of Tom in her dressing room, Kaley revealed that he surprised her during her first day on set to fill up her fridge with her favorite drinks and snacks.

The star nearly broke the internet when she went public with their relationship earlier in May with a series of cozy snapshots. Along with many shots of her comfy life at home, she included ones of moments with the Ozark star and also their dogs.

Kaley will play a married mom of two

Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid snapshots of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he started, talking of the tough times he went through before finding love.

"Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving," it concluded.

