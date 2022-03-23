Christie Brinkley is an ocean goddess in tiny swimsuit The model looked as flawless as ever!

Christie Brinkley always knows how to make us envious of her glamorous lifestyle, and her recent oceanside holiday certainly proves that.

The model has been enjoying some time away, and during the week she stunned fans with her beautiful legs that seemed to go on forever as she relaxed by the crashing ocean waves. The model sizzled in a turquoise one-piece swimsuit that she added a gorgeous beach shawl to. Christie caught some rays as she relaxed in the sun, while also styling out a pair of sunglasses and straw hat.

In a small reflection of how idyllic her vacation has been, she penned: "One with the Earth," and added a blue heart emoji.

Her 774,000 followers immediately went wild, as one enthused: "Love this [swimsuit emoji] on you but then again everything looks amazing on you."

Another added: "That ice blue is a dream!" while a third posted: "You are like The Little Mermaid - so so beautiful!!"

The star relaxed on the beach

A fourth commented: "Christie you look amazing. I would love to live by the ocean," and a fifth struck upon a great idea as they mused: "If only she would start a bathing suit line for older women."

Last week, the supermodel shared a picture of herself in a light blue one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that showcased her physique and toned legs.

She waded through the water and highlighted the endless seas and skies behind her as she appreciatively looked up at the sky with her sunglasses on and a straw hat beside her.

The model has the best beachwear

Christie simply tagged her photo with the caption: "Grateful!" And immediately, several of her fans flocked to the comments section to share their own appreciation.

Many deemed her "beautiful," while one commented: "Ever so Classy," and another said: "You truly are a Goddess." A third also wrote: "Love the gorgeous blue bathing suit on you and the picture looks pure bliss."

The photograph looked to be a shot from the 68-year-old's trip to her family home in the Turks and Caicos, where she's been enjoying her relaxing vacation.

