Dancing with the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy expecting first baby – details

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy, who revealed on Friday they are expecting their first child.

The Dancing with the Stars professionals shared their happy news with a stunning photoshoot for People magazine that showed off Jenna's growing baby bump as she revealed the sweet way she broke her pregnancy news to her husband.

"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," she said. "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So, he didn't expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there."

She added: "I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So, he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, 'Did you go shopping today?' He was like, 'Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.' I'm like, 'No way. I got some too today.'

"He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it," she continued. "He looked at the shoes and was like, 'How small are these sneakers?' Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless."

Detailing the moment she discovered she was expecting, Jenna explained: "We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.'

"So, I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

Jenna is due in January 2023

Jenna also shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram, alongside the caption: "Our biggest dream come true yet. Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

Jenna, 28, and Val, 36, married in 2019. While he hopes to return to the new series of DWTS in the fall, Jenna – who is due in January 2023 – admitted she will be focusing on the health and well-being of their baby.

