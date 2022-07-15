Fascinating video of Prince George leaves royal fans divided The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son looks so grown up

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George has grown up in front of the nation – but an adorable video of his face through the ages has left fans divided.

Royal fan account, @princegeorgeofcambridgeuk shared a video of amazing collated images of the Prince throughout the ages, starting from when he was a baby right up to the present day.

The fascinating clip caught the attention of so many fans with lots of them sharing their praise for the "adorable" video. However, some disagreed about who the eight-year-old looks most like in his family.

The young royal has changed so much over the years

"He has the look of Diana's brother, Charles Earl of Spencer," penned one follower, while another wrote: "When he has that shy face, he looks so much like his grandmother Diana." A third penned: "He looks just like his father," meanwhile a fourth suggested: "He is the perfect combination of his dad and mum."

Prince George has been compared to Earl Charles Spencer

Another candid clip shared on a different royal fan account @loveprincessdiana was a rare video of Prince George speaking, and again fans had differing opinions on who the young royal was most like.

While meeting crowds outside during a royal engagement along with his father Prince William and his sister Princess Charlotte, Prince George joked: "You need some in your hair."

It's unclear what the eight-year-old was referring to, but the cheeky grin and shy giggle afterwards suggested he was pretty chuffed with his own small talk.

Some fans believe Prince George is like his father

Visually, fans couldn't help but compare him to his grandmother with one writing: "George actually looks a lot like Diana," and another commenting: "I Saw Princess Diana's expression at the end."

While another fan suggested: "He looks so much like Diana's brother," and someone agreed: "so very like his great Uncle Charles Spencer."

The question remains, who do you think Prince George is most like?

