Katherine Ryan is expecting her third child with civil partner Bobby Kootstra The Canadian star is a mum-of-two

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

The 39-year-old host made the exciting announcement on the latest episode of her hit podcast Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything.

Sharing her happy news, she said: "You should never tell people your due date. If you never tell them, they can never start hassling you around that time."

Later Katherine added: "You guys know I'm pregnant, I've been pregnant for a while and here's how I did that. I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried and to be honest with you I don't think it's going to work because I'm 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant.

Katherine and Bobby first met at school

"And I thought, 'We've got to get the kids out of the way'. You never know how long you’re gonna have and I love my kids.

"I just thought, 'Well let's go for it.'"

The Duchess star is a proud mum to two children, one-year-old Fred, whom she shares with her civil partner Bobby Kootstra, and 12-year-old Violet, from a previous relationship.

The comedian welcomed Fred last summer

Katherine and Bobby are childhood sweethearts having met at school. The couple dated in Canada in their youth and were later reunited in 2018 when Katherine returned to her native Ontario to film Who Do You Think You Are?

Explaining the reasoning behind her civil partnership, Katherine said: "I didn't need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin".

Katherine's exciting news comes weeks after she admitted to lying about her second pregnancy. In a bid to avoid losing work, the comedian lied about being eight months pregnant with her son Fred.

Katherine shares regular sweet snaps of her family

Her colleagues at the ITV dating series, Ready To Mingle, had no idea about Katherine's pregnancy. Speaking on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's podcast, Parenting Hell, she added: "During my pregnancy, I wasn't telling anyone. You can't get insured on any production if you are pregnant.

"Sometimes, if you are important enough, they go the extra mile. You see Holly Willoughby pregnant and that's because she's worth it."

