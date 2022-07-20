Jamie Oliver's son River sparks comments in adorable new video at family home This is so cute!

Jamie Oliver's youngest son River melted fan's hearts on Wednesday as he fronted a sweet new video posted to his famous dad's Instagram account.

In the cute clip, the five-year-old and the celebrity chef showed off a part of their family home that fans don't often get a close-up glimpse of – the beehives!

Little River started the video by speaking to camera as he adorably said, "Hi guys, I'm my Dad's son and we're doing bee work today with my dad."

Off-screen, Jamie could be heard asking: "And what are we going to do?" The youngster responded: "What we're going to do is we're going to see some bees and we're going to collect some honey."

The camera then zoomed in on a row of jars that were filling up with honey. "Do you like honey?" the dad-of-five asked his son.

"Yeah," River replied before continuing as he pointed at the jars: "It looks like a waterfall." Several close-ups of the delicious-looking honey followed before Jamie asked River if he wanted to "have a little taste" and the little boy enthusiastically agreed.

Little River loves helping his dad

Jamie captioned the video: "'I’m my Dad’s son'…bless River, love doing 'bee work' with him [bee and heart emojis] #beekeeping #bees #honey."

The chef's fans loved the cute look of the duo's family life, as well as River's presenting style. "Awwwwww 'My dad's son' he is adorable," wrote one.

Others chimed in: "This is the cutest video I’ve ever seen," "He is so cute x," and: "Blimey, that’s a lorra lorra honey! Nice work Dad's son!"

The Olivers are a close-knit family

The Oliver clan recently enjoyed a relaxing family holiday, with Jamie's wife Jools sharing two pictures of River with his sister Daisy, 19, on the beach.

"Family holidays are the best…Never seen little River so spoilt in love [heart emojis]," the doting mum wrote in the caption.

As well as Daisy and River, Jamie and Jools, who tied the knot in 2000, also share daughters Poppy, 20, Petal, 14, and son Buddy, 11.

