Jamie Redknapp delights fans with adorable photo of baby Raphael

Jamie Redknapp shared the sweetest glimpse of his family life to social media this week amid the heatwave across the UK.

The former footballer took to Instagram, where he posted an adorable photo of himself with his youngest child, baby son Raphael, together in a paddling pool.

Jamie wore swimming trunks and leaned out of the small pool, resting his arm on the grass and beaming for the camera. His little boy, who is eight months old, giggled at his dad's antics.

The image was captioned: "Stay cool out there guys." The dad-of-three's fans were quick to share their appreciation/approval for the post, with one writing: "Rapha! Cutest there is."

Others added: "Look at his cute little face," and: "Looking good boys," while some of the star's followers simply posted strings of heart emojis in response.

Jamie and his wife, Frida Andersson, welcomed their little boy in November, a month after tying the knot. Jamie shares his older sons Charles, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

The star's fans loved the cute photo

Swedish model Frida has four older children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. She surprised her followers this week when she posted a rare photo with her children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-five posted an upbeat photograph of herself bursting with pride alongside two of her children.

Posing inside a sports hall, the trio appeared to be attending a fencing competition in Tel Aviv.

Jamie and wife Frida welcomed Raphael in November

Dressed in white fencing armour, Frida's eldest daughter showed off her impressive sporting prowess and her son was also in attendance to cheer his sister on.

Looking every inch the doting mum, 37-year-old Frida donned an electric blue midi dress and a pair of white fashion trainers, styling her blonde hair into loose waves.

Frida's daughter had been participating in the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Tel Aviv which take place every four years. The youngster formed part of the junior epee team and took home an impressive silver medal.

