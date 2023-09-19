Katherine Ryan's bold London home with three children is out of this world

The comedian and presenter lives with her husband Bobby and her three kids

Comedian and Romantic Getaway star Katherine Ryan resides in London with her husband Bobby Kootstra and her three children – Violet, 13, from a previous relationship and Fred, one and newbown daughter Fenna, whom she shares with Bobby.

The star is raising her family in London and her home is incredibly stylish. With its double-height ceilings, beautiful garden space and modern interiors - it could rival a Kardashian pad.

The doting mum has posted a few photographs on Instagram, both inside and outside the property, sharing a peek at her gorgeous abode. Take a look...

WATCH: See Katherine Ryan's comedy with Romesh Ranganathan

Katherine transformed the entrance to her house in honour of her daughter Violet's birthday celebrations. "It's been eleven years and five lifetimes with my best gal pal," Katherine captioned the sweet photos.

One snap showed Violet standing next to a huge display of pink and lilac balloons, which were displayed next to a column in front of the front door. The comedian's modern home has a white exterior with a dark front door and window frames, and she has a potted bay tree in front of one of the windows.

Katherine transformed the entrance of her home for her daughter's birthday

The garden, meanwhile, was set up for a beautiful picnic and sleepover, with three teepee tents on the lawn, and a long dining table styled with jars and jugs of fresh flowers running down the middle.

The comedian celebrated with a picnic in the garden

A photo of Violet's birthday cake also offered a peek inside the family's kitchen, which has sleek white cabinets and integrated appliances, with what appears to be a marble-topped island unit or table at the centre.

Katherine previously revealed a peek inside her kitchen

Katherine shared several other glimpses both inside and outside her home during the coronavirus lockdown. The hallway features dark wooden stairs with glass panels at the sides, and a striking dark floral print wallpaper at the top.

We love this dark floral print wallpaper at the top of Katherine's staircase

Meanwhile, another glimpse at the garden revealed a balcony or terrace with a large corner sofa and coffee table – an ideal spot for entertaining.

Katherine has a large garden at her home

At Christmas time, she showed off her immaculate living space with bi-fold doors, white walls and cream carpet. She added a pop of colour to the room with her beautifully decorated tree.

Katherine's property has modern interiors

Katherine transformed the exterior of her house once again in honour of Halloween in 2019. The Duchess star was inspired by Stacey Solomon and Laura Whitmore, and reached out to celebrity florist Poppy Belle Florals to create a beautiful floral installation of her own.

Katherine enlisted Poppy Belle Florals to decorate her home for autumn