Diane Kruger surprises fans with beautiful photos including rarely-seen daughter

Diane Kruger has been in a celebratory mood this week as she marked her 46th birthday during a family vacation to St. Tropez.

In honor of her special day, the actress shared two rare photos that included a sighting of her daughter, Nova, with longtime partner, Norman Reedus – and the three-year-old is clearly taking after her mom's style.

Posting to Instagram, Diane gave fans a glimpse into her celebrations as she shared a photo of herself blowing out the candles on her assorted birthday pastries as her fiancé watched on in the background.

In the second shot, Nova can be seen from the back wearing a bright pink dress as she kisses her mom. Diane and Norman are very private about their little one and have yet to share a photo of her face.

Captioning the photos, Diane penned: "Getting older has never been sweeter. Thank you for all the birthday wishes." She later shared another image of herself pushing Nova in a stroller as they enjoyed some sunshine.

Diane received a sweet birthday kiss from her daughter

Diane looked stylish in a blue-and-white striped cropped T-shirt and denim cut-off shorts, while Nova looked adorable in pink shorts and a white T-shirt with a black cat motif.

Fans were quick to react to the snaps, with some sending Diane birthday wishes, while many others complimented her and her daughter on their outfits. "LOVE your daughter's T-shirt," replied one. A second said: "You're cute, and so is your baby." A third added: "Looking gorgeous! Outfits are so cute."

Diane and Norman welcomed Nova in November 2018. Five months later, Diane gushed about how good Norman, who also shares son Mingus Lucien, 22, with his former partner Helena Christensen, is with her.

Nova shares her mom's sense of style

"He just looks at her with unconditional love," the Troy actress revealed to Us Weekly in April 2019. "I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her."

The couple met in 2015 on the set of their film, Sky, where they played love interests. They went public with their relationship in March 2017, and in August 2021, they confirmed their engagement.

