Princess Beatrice's six-year-old stepson Wolfie's hidden talent is so royal

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a 10-month-old daughter called Sienna, and Edoardo also has a son called Christopher who he shares with his former fiancé Dara Huang.

It turns out Christopher, who's known as Wolfie, will fit in perfectly with the royal side of his family as he has an amazing talent for photography, a common hobby of many royal family members.

While on holiday in Mykonos, Dara shares a series of photographs and sweet videos of her experience with her sweet son Wolfie and on one of the snaps of her in a bikini on the beach, she penned: "The best photographer is my bubba."

The six-year-old is a good photographer

We know that the Duchess of Cambridge is a keen photographer, having recently shot Duchess Camilla for the cover of Country Life magazine and released a sweet picture of her son Prince George for his ninth birthday. Plus, Her Majesty the Queen has also been spotted behind the lens on occasion.

Wolfie also managed to find time for building sandcastles and watching videos on his tablet during the fun beach day. The little one was wearing a sea-themed all-in-one and a matching blue hat for his seaside experience. Wolfie also had a selection of wristbands on, perhaps relating to the resort they were staying in.

Another favourite pastime of Wolfie's is painting and we've seen his mother Dara encourage his talent, sharing videos of the budding artists working on canvases. However, the six-year-old did get a little carried away one day and accidently painted the carpet instead of the canvas.

The beach day also included fun in the sun

Wolfie lives with his mother Dara in Kensington, London and he also stays with Princess Beatrice and his dad Edoardo regularly.

Their current residence is within St James's Palace but they are set to relocate to the Cotswolds when their renovations are complete. We're sure there will be lots of beautiful spots to photograph there Wolfie!

