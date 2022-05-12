Ant and Dec have fans in stitches with hilarious transformation video

Ant and Dec know how to keep their fans entertained!

The hit presenting duo are the latest stars to jump onto the 'crying filter' trend – with hilarious results.

WATCH: Ant and Dec have fans in stitches with 'crying' video

They shared a new video with their Instagram fans on Wednesday – filmed by Ant and starring Dec, whose face has been altered by the TikTok app.

Ant can be seen approaching his best friend to ask him what’s wrong, with Dec seemingly confused by his reaction. "Having a bawl with this one #cryingfilter," they joked in the caption.

Ant and Dec are among the UK's most popular presenters

Fans went wild for the fun clip with one confessing, "This really got me!" A second added: "It's just toooo good!"

It's little wonder the pair are in such high spirits. Just a few days ago, they were feted at the annual BAFTA TV Awards and were clearly elated as they made their way to the stage.

Ant and Dec were the recipients of the Best Entertainment Show for Saturday Night Takeaway. It was the fourth time they have won in the category and the eight time they had been nominated.

The pair recently received their fourth TV BAFTA for Best Entertainment Show

"What a thrill!" Dec remarked in their acceptance speech. "We were convinced we weren't going to get it this year, so we just came for a bit of a party… This is a really wonderful cherry on the cake.

"This is for series 17 of Saturday Night Takeaway which we did with no studio audience. We were just in there walking around with the sound of our own footsteps, and we were kind of going, 'Is this any good?!' in the commercial breaks, 'Is anybody watching this? Is it happening?!'"

Ant and Dec are two of the country’s best loved presenters and their latest award joins a slew of trophies earned over their 25-year career together, including 20 National Television Awards for Most Popular Entertainment/ TV presenter.

