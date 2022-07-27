Rishi Sunak's £44k/year school for daughters with Harper Beckham – details The MP also attended a private school

Conservative MP Rishi Sunak sends his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, to a private all-girls primary school where Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper is also a pupil.

Glendower Prep is located in South Kensington, an affluent area of London and the annual fee is £22,350, per year meaning he spends over £44,000 for them both to attend.

The school prides itself on excellent standards and top-class marks. As well as the more academic side, the school delivers on the sports front with the attendees taking part in three PE lessons per week.

The after-school activities list includes a broad spectrum of pastimes including swimming, netball, computer coding and even classes by the Chelsea Ballet School.

Rishi pays over £44k per year for his children's education

The lunch menus are available to view on the school's website, revealing that pupils tuck into modest lunches of jacket potato, meatballs and pizza.

Another section of the site explains that "British values" are instilled at the school, promoting "tolerance" and "celebrating diversity" in order to help the girls prepare for life in modern Britain.

Although that yearly bill may already sound rather pricey, the MP is set to fork out more in September when his eldest daughter moves up to boarding school which will incur annual costs of £41,250 a year!

Rishi himself attended a boarding school, Winchester College, which now has fees of £45,936 per annum if pupils are using the dorms.

Harper Beckham also attends the same school

The politician, his wife Akshata Murthy, and their two daughters split their time between their many impressive homes in the UK and abroad. There's a townhouse in London and a grand residence in North Yorkshire, as well as a pad in Santa Monica, California and a separate flat in central London.

If Rishi is successful in his race to become the next Prime Minister, he could potentially relocate the family to number 10 or number 11 Downing Street.

