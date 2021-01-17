The hidden message in David Beckham's daughter Harper's artwork The England footballer has the sweetest bond with Harper

Proud dad David Beckham couldn't wait to show off his children's impressive artwork over the weekend – but did you spot the hidden detail in his daughter Harper's painting?

In photos shared on David's Instagram Stories, the nine-year-old could be seen with her blonde hair tied into a low ponytail and wearing a blue face mask as she concentrated on her picture, which consisted of a stack of books with a bird perched on top.

Harper was colouring one of the books with red paint, but it was the book above that caught our attention. Painted in a yellow colour, the spine featured the sweet message: "Dad [heart] u [sic]."

It's not clear whether Harper made the addition to the painting or David was letting his daughter know how much he cares for her – either way, it's adorable!

"Arts and crafts day. Special treat from @mijares," wrote the former England footballer. He went on to share photos of Romeo's artwork, which was a footballer kicking a ball, and Cruz's abstract piece.

Harper's painting contained a sweet message to her dad

"Cruz being Cruz," joked the dad-of-four, as he showed off the colourful teddy bear holding a guitar surrounded by graffiti.

David and his wife Victoria Beckham are parents to children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine. David previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."

David showed off son Cruz's artistic skills

The family are believed to be in Miami, after flying there on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

It's likely that they have holed up in their £19million ($24million) property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum, where only 100 tenants live.

Facilities inside the building include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. Meanwhile, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

