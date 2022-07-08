Why number 10 is already empty after Boris Johnson's resignation The Prime Minister has stepped down

Boris Johnson made the announcement on Thursday that he is resigning from his role as Prime Minister of the UK and following that he will move out of his home at Downing Street. Number 10 is already empty – but why?

The iconic number 10 Downing Street is in fact already unoccupied, and that's because Boris actually resides at number 11. He reportedly chose to live next door because the living quarters are more generous in size, ideal for himself, his wife Carrie and their two children Wilfred and Romy.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair also chose to reside at number 11 instead of number 10, so this type of decision is not unheard of. It is still unknown who the next PM will be, as the reshuffle begins, and therefore we do not know where they will choose to live.

As well as containing a residence, number 10 is also the main office for the Prime Minister and the property is used for official meetings with world leaders and sometimes even the Queen.

Where will Boris Johnson move to?

Now that Boris has handed in his resignation, he will be set for a personal upheaval too, moving his family out of number 11, but where will he choose to live?

Before moving into his Downing Street home, Boris resided at a Camberwell flat in London, so there is a chance he will decide to stay in the city of London, particularly if he retains a role within parliament.

Alternatively, Boris also has the option of a quieter countryside life with his family. The politician purchased a beautiful Oxfordshire home in 2003, and he's rented it out ever since. It has been reported that Boris forked out £640,000 for his four-bedroom, Grade II listed home which is nestled in stunning the countryside.

