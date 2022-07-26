David Beckham's daughter Harper copies her dad with cute hobby

David Beckham has revealed that he and his daughter Harper, 11, have a shared passion for watching football together in a sweet new video.

The football ace, who shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to wish the England Women's team good luck for their semi-final match on Tuesday in the UEFA Women's Euro against Sweden.

Talking about the squad's success so far in the competition, David said: "It has uplifted the whole country." Moving onto the semi-final, David revealed: "We're all excited to see it and I know there's one person who's really excited to see it and that's my daughter Harper. Thank you for inspiring her and good luck girls."

WATCH: David Beckham reveals his shared pastime with daughter, 11

It sounds like the father-daughter duo will be sitting down ready to watch the action when the game kicks off at 8pm. The family are currently holidaying in Croatia, but we're sure they will find time to watch the all important match!

It's not the first time we've heard of Harper's passion for the beautiful game as to celebrate International Women's Day, David shared a sweet video of his daughter showing off her skills aged say five or six.

The family are currently away on holiday

The sweet clip shows Harper kicking a football while holding her dad's hand in a park. The two can be seen kicking a ball between them, resulting in a wholesome father-daughter bear hug at the end of the clip.

Perhaps she'll take after her dad's sporting skills rather than her mother's singing and fashion designing talents. One fan penned: "Teach her to bend it like Beckham!" A third added: "Daddy's girl," with a red love heart.

David's son Romeo is a promising football star

Harper isn't the only one of David's children to take a liking to football as his son Romeo plays for Miami based team Fort Lauderdale CF, and he has recently been applauded for assisting goals against Philadelphia Union II.

