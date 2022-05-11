18 cutest moments from inside David and Victoria Beckham's family album David and Victoria have four children together

From supporting wife Victoria Beckham at her star-studded fashion shows to holding his kids as newborns, David Beckham is no stranger to a wholesome family photo – much to the delight of his followers.

The doting dad, who shares four children href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/tags/brooklyn-beckham/">Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with Victoria, even previously told HELLO!: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."

David and Harper twin for Halloween

Who else do you know that could pull off matching Halloween jumpers with their ten-year-old? Keep scrolling to see more of David's cutest moments with his family...

David, Romeo and Brooklyn coordinate in khaki

A family fishing trip is the perfect excuse to twin with your sons, just ask David. We love the coordinated hats and khaki colour scheme - you know what they say, like father like son!

David holds Brooklyn as a newborn

How adorable is this throwback photo of a young David holding his first-born? Victoria shared the photo on Brooklyn's 21st birthday, but it's not the first time Brooklyn's parents have left him embarrassed...

Baby Brooklyn enjoys a bubble bath

Brooklyn was left cringing after his dad shared an embarrassing baby photo on Instagram in honour of his 18th birthday! In the adorable snap,a young Brooklyn sported a beard made of bubbles as he sat in the bath.

Victoria, David and Harper snuggle up in bed

Even the Beckhams enjoy a lazy morning in bed sometimes!

Harper enjoys a walk with dad David

Making use of the extra time with his daughter during the COVID-19 crisis, David and Harper have enjoyed several walks near their £6million Cotswolds home - and even love to coordinate their outfits!

David and Harper whip up some tasty treats together

Who knew the former footballer was such an impressive cook? He has whipped up several dishes for his family during the lockdown, but when preparations for a delicious beef ragu rigatoni dish left him with a finger injury, David turned to his daughter for help - how sweet!

David and Romeo share an intimate father-son moment

His son Romeo may be all grown up at the age of 19, but that won't stop David from unearthing adorable throwback pictures! To mark his birthday in 2018, the father-of-four shared an intimate father-and-son snap that showed David shaving Romeo's face for him.

The Beckhams celebrate Harper and Cruz's baptisms

A baptism is a family affair, and the Beckhams proved just that by celebrating Harper and Cruz's big day together. "Very proud day to see my babies get baptized on such a perfect and beautiful occasion," David wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The Beckham boys celebrate David's big news

The family all got together to congratulate dad David on his role as owner of Miami football club. "So proud of @davidbeckham and team DB!!!! @intermiamicf Xxxx Kisses," wrote Victoria.

David and eldest son Brooklyn walk the red carpet together

In 2015, David revealed how he accompanied his eldest son Brooklyn - then 14 - on his first-ever date. During an appearance on The Late Late Show, the sports star told James Corden: "We took him to a sushi restaurant, and he sat at the bar and I sat five tables back. My daughter is 4 years old but when she turns 14, I'll be closer than that!"

The Beckhams reunite in fancy dress for Halloween

David got stuck into the Halloween spirit in 2019! The doting dad let his daughter do his makeup using Victoria's new makeup range, showing off her impressive skills with a family snap.

David and Harper embrace for a cute father-daughter moment

The former England footballer is not afraid to shower his kids in love, just look at this sweet kiss with Harper on a safari holiday in 2017 for proof.

Harper learns how to ride a bike with dad David's help

In June 2015, David shared a beautiful black-and-white picture, which showed a young Harper learning how to ride a bike without training wheels. He captioned the snap: "Look at my big girl. Day One - No stabilizers."

The Beckham clan soak up some sports together

The father-of-four often takes his children to sporting events, including football and basketball. In 2017, David shared a snap from the Dodger Stadium with all three sons and in the caption, he wrote: "Opening day at the Dodgers baby."

David, Victoria and Cruz support Romeo at his race

In 2015, David and the Beckham family stepped out in full force to cheer on young Romeo, who took part in the London Marathon children's race. The then 12-year-old successfully completed the three-mile run, raising £6,000 for charity in the process. The whole clan were pictured wearing t-shirts emblazoned with 'Team Romeo'.

Cruz enjoys a cuddle with his football star father

David enjoys a cuddle with his kids just as much as any parent. The proud dad and a then ten-year-old Cruz are shown overlooking a lake with pet dog Olive at their side in the sweet snap. "Cuddle with my little man... #cuddlewithcruzie," he captioned the striking photo.

The Beckham boys suit up for Brooklyn's wedding

David suited up with sons Romeo and Cruz for Brooklyn's highly anticipated wedding back in April. This snap captured the sweet yet suave father-son moment at the incredible star-studded event, which celebrated the marriage of David and Victoria's eldest child to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

