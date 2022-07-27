Kate Ferdinand shares heartbreak as she reveals miscarriage news The star says she's 'devastated and heartbroken'

Kate Ferdinand took to social media on Wednesday evening to share the sad news that she has experienced a miscarriage.

She posted a black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed her legs leaning up against a hospital bed, wearing a gown, leggings and slipper socks.

Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message, which began: "The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery [broken heart emoji]."

Kate continued: "We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

"So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

Kate shared the sad news on Instagram

Kate and Rio's son Cree is one, and Kate is also a doting stepmum to the retired footballer's children Lorenz, 16, Tate, 13, and Tia, 11.

Rio's late wife Rebecca Ellison died at the age of just 34 back in 2014 following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Kate's followers were quick to share their sympathy and love in an outpouring of kind messages.

The couple share a blended family

Former The Only Way is Essex star Samantha Faiers commented: "This is heartbreaking [crying emoji] sending you lots of love and strength x x" while model Danielle Lloyd added: "So sorry for your loss @xkateferdinand."

The star's fans also wrote: "So sorry darling sending you lots of love," "So so sorry sending love to you and the family," "Thinking of you Kate," and: "It's so heartbreaking, sending love to you both."