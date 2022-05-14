Britney Spears and Sam Asghari share heartbreaking miscarriage news: 'This is a devastating time' The singer took to social media to share the heartbreaking news

Britney Spears has shared the heartbreaking news that she has had a miscarriage.

The singer and fiance Sam Asghari took to social media to share the tragedy with fans, writing: "It is with our depest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Britney continued: "Our love for each is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for your support. We kindly ask for privacy at this difficult moment."

She captioned the post: "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support."

The 40-year-old is a mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

The news comes a month after she set the internet quickly ablaze when she revealed with a cryptic post that she was expecting a baby with fiance Sam.

The singer took to Instagram to talk about her fluctuating weight, and what initially turned out to be a message of body positivity turned into a pregnancy reveal.

She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it bacl. I thought 'Geez... what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!'"

Sam and Britney became engaged in 2021

"So I got a pregnancy test and uhhhhh well... I am having a baby," she added. "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! If 2 are in there... I might just lose it."

It was in September of 2021 that the singer announced that she and longtime-boyfriend Sam had gotten engaged. She announced the news with an adorable Instagram reel where she showed off the rock.

