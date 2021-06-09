Kate Ferdinand gives fans a brutally honest account of life as a stepmum The former TV star is a stepmum to three children

Kate Ferdinand has given a brutally honest account of her experience becoming a stepmum. The former TOWIE star is a stepmother to husband Rio's three children and recently became a new mum to their baby son Cree.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 30-year-old shared a statement about raising 14-year-old Lorenz, 12-year-old Tate, and ten-year-old Tia - the football star's children with late wife Rebecca.

"A good stepmom is not made she is built. She is built by the hardships of her role, the tears she cries in secret, and by the lessons, she learns through trial and error," the message read."The passionate stepmom lives in all of us.

"She makes mistakes. She has strong opinions that she often can't express. She remains quiet when she wants to scream. She makes sacrifices others might not be capable of. She learns how to love in so many different ways. And she gives.

"She gives her heart, her soul, and her life to making sure a child she didn't give birth to smiles, has wonderful memories, and - most importantly - feels loved." [sic]

Kate is stepmum to Rio's three children

Kate – who celebrated her 30th birthday last week – married Rio, 42, in 2019, before welcoming baby Cree in December. The doting mum has often talked about their close family set-up – and she previously told HELLO! she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband one day.

"At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will. I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy," she said.

