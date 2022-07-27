Shania Twain shares revealing insight into rarely seen son Eja

Shania Twain is laying her life bare in her new Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, but don't expect to see much of her only child in it.

The country singer is the proud mother of son, Eja, whom she shares with her ex-husband, music producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange. While the 21-year-old is a little more publicity-shy than his mom, he is following in her musical footsteps, and Shania can't help but sing his praises despite preferring to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

Shania has previously spoken of how her son has a "crazy passion for making music", although that is where the similarities end as Eja appears to have no interest in breaking into country music like his mom.

"He's been making music for a few years now," the 56-year-old told Sounds Like Nashville. "He definitely listens to EDM, so that's where he is as a fan."

Shania also revealed in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight that while Eja is interested in pursuing a music career, he doesn't want to be in the spotlight or on stage.

"He's a writer and producer," she said. "That's his passion."

Fans were blown away by the similarities between the duo

Eja is rarely seen in public with his famous mom, but in the past, she has shared snapshots of him on social media.

On his birthday in 2019, fans were blown away by the similarities between Eja and Shania after a photo of the pair was posted on Instagram, with many agreeing that he "looks just like" the country superstar.

And anyone hoping for a collaboration between the pair might be in luck, as last year Shania admitted that they have been in the studio together.

Shania gave birth to Eja in August 2001

"Every once in a while we get into the studio together and we send each other ideas," she said during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

"I work on a different system than he does so that can be a little complicated too because I'm on Pro Tools and he's on Logic, but otherwise we just send music back and forth."

She added: "I use the guitar, he uses synthesizers. You never know, maybe someday we'll come up with something really great."

