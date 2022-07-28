Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon shares incredible news that will delight his parents Deacon's dad is Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon is following in his famous parents' footsteps after landing his first acting role.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon opens up about her marriage to Ryan Phillippe

The 18-year-old will make his acting debut in the coming-of-age comedy-drama, Never Have I Ever, where he will play Parker, a debate team rival of main character Devi Vishwakumar – played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – from a well-funded private school.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Deacon will guest-star in Netflix hit Never Have I Ever

According to a release from Netflix, Parker's "able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school's advantages and is always down to party".

Sharing a peek at his character on Wednesday, Deacon posted a photo from the set of the hit Netflix series and teased: "See you August 12… @neverhaveiever."

READ: Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's secluded $15.9m haven with husband Jim Toth - photos

While neither Reese nor Ryan has yet to comment on their son's incredible achievement, they are no doubt beaming with pride. The former couple met in 1997 at a party for her 21st birthday and one year later co-starred in the hit film, Cruel Intentions.

Deacon will play 'Parker'

They were married from 1999 until 2007 and share two children together, Ava, 22, and Deacon. The stars have remained on very good terms, and just recently reunited to celebrate their son's high-school graduation.

Ryan shared a series of fun family snapshots showing the trio enjoying a "homeschool graduation" together. The actor took on the role of 'principle' and dressed up in a cap and gown as he shook his son's hand in a short video.

Reese, meanwhile, also appeared in the clip, fishing her son's cap out of the swimming pool after his 'ceremony'.

Reese and Ryan have remained on friendly terms

"Homeschool graduation feat. @matt_sinn & @benmassing," Ryan captioned the post. "Reese w the cap grab [crying laughing emoji]. (i played principal)."

Just last year, Reese and Ryan again reunited in celebration of Deacon's 18th birthday. Alongside a sweet photo of the trio, Ryan wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you."

He added: "We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.. (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.)"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.