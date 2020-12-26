Reese Witherspoon suffers Christmas Day meltdown with family - see why Reese had all of the family together for Christmas

Reese Witherspoon shared a picture-perfect family photograph on Instagram on Christmas Day, alongside her husband Jim Toth and children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee – but all is not what it seems! Reese admitted that behind-the-scenes of this idyllic festive snap was complete chaos and she even had a meltdown in the middle of it.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress got candid with her followers as she revealed the reality of trying to get a nice photograph of the family together on Christmas Day. She shared a picture of herself pulling a crying face with the caption: "This is me trying to get all the kids to take a family photo…"

Reese admitted struggling to get the kids to pose for a photo

Reese shared the final result of her efforts to her main feed, to her 24.8million followers. The lovely family portrait included them all wearing matching velour onesies, in their cosy living room. She captioned the image: "Merry Christmas from our family to yours! It only took about 1 hour, 2 bribes and 3 retakes to get all these people in one picture a small Christmas miracle for MOM."

The actress did manage to get one nice family photograph

Reese shared hilarious images of her having a meltdown

She also included a second family photograph, where they are all pulling silly poses admitting: "This is the one the kids prefer."

The family also took some fun shots

Reese and her family live in LA and she shares her daughter Ava, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe while her and her husband Jim have seven-year-old son Tennessee together.

