Reese Witherspoon's secluded $15.9m haven with husband Jim Toth - photos

Reese Witherspoon has an epic $15.9million mansion in Brentwood, which she shares with her husband Jim Toth and her children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

SEE: Jennifer Aniston designed $21million mansion – and it's not what it seems

They purchased the seven-bedroom house in March 2020 and Dirt describes it as "one of the most private properties on LA's Westside," and Reese and her family benefit from lots of privacy.

The master bedroom has a grand vaulted ceiling, there are two suites for staff and outside there is a saltwater swimming pool. Reese's Instagram feed has given us some glimpses inside, take a look around…

Reese Witherspoon's landing

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese revealed her regal hallway with a fun video

While filming a fun video inside her home, Reese unveiled her vast landing. There are statement black bannisters, traditional wooden floors, and white walls, creating a minimalist feel to the space. The mezzanine feature appears to overlook Reese's gorgeous living area below.

Reese Witherspoon's home office

Reese has a stunning office at her home

Reese's office space inside her gorgeous home is total goals – and it looks so regal! The serene room features large Georgian-style windows overlooking her garden and they are trimmed with blue statement blinds.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon gets the best reaction from Drew Barrymore on her youngest son's birthday

STORY: Reese Witherspoon shares incredible snap of lookalike daughter for special occasion

On Reese's desk cloth-bound books can be seen, the same style that Kate Middleton has on her desk at her royal home!

Reese Witherspoon's balcony

Reese has the perfect spot for reading a chapter or two

The star's vast home has a gorgeous balcony where Reese can sit to survey her gorgeous grounds. While showcasing one of her own Reese's Book Club reads, she posed for the camera in a stunning wicker seat.

Reese Witherspoon's garden

Check out Reese's never-ending garden

The Legally Blonde actress' home benefits from a large yard, and one of Reese's swanky dinner parties was held outside to make the most of the magical garden.

The star has pretty festoon lights hanging overhead and there is a path down the length of the garden. One side of the space is concealed with trees and the end has a perfectly manicured hedge.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.