Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!' The couple have been married since 2011

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!

Reese, 46, shared their announcement on her Instagram account, telling her 27.7million followers: "One Nashville, Under Gold! As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state.

"One of the things my family is most excited about is the @nashvillesc, which is why we are so excited to be a part of the ownership group moving forward and honored to be a part of the NSC family!"

Reese and Jim posed in their new soccer shirts together

Fans were delighted by the couple's decision, with one telling Reese: "That is amazing! Cannot wait to take my kids to a game when the new stadium opens soon!" A second noted: "The best team for sure!"

The news comes just days before the opening of Nashville SC's new stadium, GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada. The team will take on the Philadelphia Union on May 1 in a sold-out inaugural match.

Reese and Jim live together in a $15.9million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, along with their son, nine-year-old Tennessee.

Reese and Jim with Ava, Tennesse, and Deacon

The Legally Blonde star is also a mother to two children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe: Ava, 22, and 18-year-old Deacon.

Mother and daughter have an especially close bond. Just recently, Ava shared the key piece of advice she had received from her famous mom during an interview with E! News.

"If you want to look and feel your best — my motto is always: pretty is as pretty does," she shared. "It's a big ole southern saying that my mom has always said to me. If you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow within."

