Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe had fans doing the ultimate double-take!

Reese, 44, posted a shot of her and her daughter, 21, wearing matching holiday sweaters on Instagram on Tuesday, and even the actress's more famous fans had a hard time telling who was who in the amazing mother-daughter snap.

In the image, the Big Little Lies actress and her daughter are posing similarly, both holding a white mug and both wearing striking red lipstick. The sweet matching festive sweaters add to the double-take factor (both wore the Draper James Puff Sleeve Sweater in Fairisle - Ava in magnolia white and Reese in lipstick red).

WATCH: Legally Blonde cast reunite!

"It’s 100 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!!" Reese captioned the Instagram photo. The sweaters are part of Reese's Draper James collection.

Fellow actress Drew Barrymore responded: "Come on! Twins!!!! Beautiful ladies love love love," while celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi commented "I'm seeing double!"

Many echoed the sentiment that journalist Derek Blasberg shared: "Thank you for tagging so I could tell which was which."

Whose who?! Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe have fans doing an ultimate double-take

Reese and Ava often get told by fans about how much they look alike and have experienced being mistaken for each other in the past too. In 2017, Ava joined her mum at the Big Little Lies premiere in Hollywood, and was congratulated for her performance by a fan who thought she was Reese.

The actress opened up about the situation while chatting to E! News. She said: "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they congratulated her on her performance. She's like 'I'm not in the movie.'"

Reese also admitted that her daughter wasn't keen on following in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, but was "very supportive" of them.

In 2017 Ava was mistaken for her mother at the Big Little Lies premiere

While Ava is often compared to her mum, her younger brother Deacon resembles their dad, Ryan Phillippe.

Reese and Ryan first met in 1997 and separated in 2008 after nine years of marriage. The actress went on to marry Jim Toth, who is the father of her seven-year-old son Tennessee.

