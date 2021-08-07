Reese Witherspoon posts rare photo with two oldest children - and they could be triplets The star was married to Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon confused fans in more ways than one when she shared a snapshot alongside her two oldest children, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17, on Instagram on Friday.

The Legally Blonde actress took to social media with a rare family photo which turned heads - before she removed it.

In the now-deleted image, Reese and the two children she shares with Ryan Phillippe were beaming for the camera as they sat outside a restaurant in a tropical location.

The resemblance between them was so uncanny that fans said they could all be brothers and sisters and marvelled at Reese's youthful appearance.

The trio may well have been out celebrating since Reese recently sold her Sunshine media company for an eye-watering $900million.

The company, which Reese launched in 2016, has been behind hits like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

Reese and her children look like triplets

When the actress announced the news on social media, Ava was one of the first to congratulate her and shared the news herself with a comment that read: "Endlessly proud of my mama & the Hello Sunshine team!"

Reese is also a mum to Tennessee, eight, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

They keep their relationship out of the spotlight but she couldn't help but gush about him on his birthday.

Reese shares her youngest son with husband Jim Toth

The couple featured in a sweet photo together and she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, passionate, curious husband who is obsessed with competitive gravel racing, Trager BBQs, eating crazy healthy foods (like MCT oil and athletic greens) the best tattoos artists, sunset drives and sports.

"Literally All of the Sports (especially Pickle Ball… want him to explain it?) No one loves your family or friends more than you JT. So excited to celebrate you today!"

