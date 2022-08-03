Jessica Alba's teenage daughter wows fans with new picture

Jessica Alba is mom to three children but the actress turned business woman has shocked fans with a new picture of her eldest.

MORE: Jessica Alba and her daughter twin in matching dresses

Jessica and husband Cash Warren are parents to son Hayes, four, 10-year-old daughter Haven and 14-year-old daughter Honor.



Loading the player...

WATCH:Jessica Alba celebrates eldest daughter graduating middle school

"Just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so tall) baby girl," Jessica captioned the post that had fans talking. Both were wearing neutral tones, with Honor in a midi dress with puff sleeves, and Jessica rocking a pair of linen pants and a crop top with matching jacket.

"Oh wow. Look at her!" commented one fan as another joked: "How did she get so grown up?!"

READ: Jessica Alba melts hearts with rare photo of son

The family recently returned from Italy ,where they spent the summer holiday traveling the country visiting Rome, Sicily and Florence.

Jessica and Honor are very close, and earlier this year she shared that she attended therapy sessions with both of her daughters.

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," she told Glamour magazine.

"That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.' "

Jessica also recently celebrated the young girl's 14th birthday with a tribute to her "kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic" daughter.

Jessica is a mom of three

"My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years! Where did the time go!?" she captioned the carousel of pictures.

"It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other's souls, breaking me open, brighteninmy entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love. I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel."

She concluded: "I'm honored you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!!"