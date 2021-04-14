Jessica Alba melts hearts with rare photo of son The actress is a doting mother to three children

Jessica Alba is a doting mother to three children, and she melted the hearts of her Instagram followers after sharing an adorable picture of her youngest.

In the sweet snap, Jessica shared a photo of Hayes, aged three, whose face was covered with the remnants of a blueberry smoothie.

"What blueberry smoothie, mom?" the Fantastic Four star joked in the caption.

WATCH: Jessica Alba cleans her home in hilarious video

Fans also got a small glimpse inside Jessica's living room which featured two beautiful armchairs with throw blankets on them.

The room also featured a small end table next to one of the armchairs, which was in front of a larger circular table.

Hayes is Jessica's youngest child and her only son. She also has two daughters, Honor Marie, aged 12, and Haven Garner, aged nine. She shares her three children with husband Cash Warren.

Fans immediately fell in love with the adorable snap, as one wrote: "Aww, so cute!!!" and another added: "What a cutieee."

A third said: "He's growing up so fast!"

Many other fans were left speechless by the heartwarming post, as they left heart and faces crying with laughter emojis.

Jessica recently blew fans away as she wore what might be one of the comfiest sets of loungewear we've ever seen.

In a TikTok video, the actress strolled out into a large expanse of grass wearing a grey dressing gown, before the video saw her instantly change into a matching tan set which comprised of a top and bottoms.

The star also showcased a long list of Honest beauty products, including some lip gloss and a hydro flask that all came in a small basket. "#BrighterDaysAhead," the star wrote as she celebrated the beginning of spring.

Fans were completely obsessed with the clothing that Jessica styled out, as one wrote: "I love love this set of loungewear."

Another added: "I need that set in my life," while a different commenter said: "I need that set in my life."

