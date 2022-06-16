Jessica Alba marks lookalike daughter's 'huge milestone' with sweet family photo

Jessica Alba is one proud mom! The actress has been celebrating some major milestones in her children's lives lately and on Wednesday she marked another.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share some sweet family photos to celebrate her eldest daughter Honor, 14, graduating from middle school. Jessica also posted a video of the moment Honor collected her diploma on stage, with her family heard cheering in the background.

WATCH: Jessica Alba cheers on daughter as she graduates from middle school

Jessica was joined by her husband Cash Warren and their two other children, Haven, ten, and son Hayes, four.

Sharing her pride over her daughter's accomplishment, Jessica wrote: "Another one. So proud of my honorcita - major congrats on this huge milestone off to high school, baby girl!"

Fans were quick to react to the news, with many commenting on the striking similarities between Jessica and her daughter. One replied: "I swear I see double Jessica Alba's." A second said: "She is your twin! Congrats."

Fans were blown away by Jessica and Honor's similarities

A third added: "OMG Jessica your supermodel daughter." Many others also gushed over Jessica's "beautiful family."

It was only last week that Jessica's younger daughter Haven graduated from elementary school. The Fantastic Four actress shared another adorable family photo that captured the special day.

She wrote alongside the snap: "I'm so proud of you my sweet Haven! I can't believe you are heading to middle school!!! Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you.

Both of Jessica's daughters celebrated school graduations this month

"I'm excited for your next chapter-middle school here you come. It's going to be awesome!"

The Honest Company founder adores being a mother but admits parenthood and running a business is a juggle. She opened up about it to People magazine and said: "Don't get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once. Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer.

"Don't be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what's important," she added. "Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It's worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls' night in, and drink some wine!"

