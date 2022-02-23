Jessica Alba posts dreamy beach vacation photos with her family The star was in Mexico with her husband and children

Jessica Alba enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway with her family over the weekend and shared a photo dump of her vacation on Instagram.

The mom-of-three looked relaxed and carefree in the images she posted on social media.

MORE: Jessica Alba says she's 'a mama of 5' and shares new family photo

In several of the photos, Jessica wore a string bikini and appeared to be treasuring the sun, sea and sand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Alba records herself cleaning her home

Her husband, Cash Warren, joined her and their offspring, Honor, Haven and Hayes, looked to be having a great time too.

She captioned the post: "Photo dump #longweekend. We had an awesome long weekend with our homies @galitlaibow @blaibow n the kiddos!!! Thank you so much! All the things! Surf -golf -beach -spa -delicious food! #vivaméxico #vacay #familytime."

MORE: Jessica Alba crying over daughter Honor for emotional milestone

READ: Jessica Alba melts hearts with rare photo of son

Her fans adored the glimpse into Jessica's life and commented: "Very cute photos looks like a very fun weekend," and, "Hayes on the surfboard - so cute, stahhpp it."

Jessica's family vacation looked dreamy

The family left their new family members back at their home in Los Angeles. Jessica recently teased that she was a "mama of five" after they welcomed two puppies into their lives.

She shared several snaps of the tiny pooches sniffing around their expansive yard and wrote: "& all the sudden - I became a mama of 5 meet our new babies Dolly and Lucy (short for Lucille and Dolores)."

MORE: Jessica Alba's bikini body sparks major fan debate

The actress and The Honest Company founder certainly has her hands full and while she adores being a mother she admits parenthood and running a business is a juggle.

Jessica and Cash have three children together

She opened up about it to People magazine and said: "Don’t get overwhelmed trying to do everything at once. Lay out what you can get done now and what will take longer.

"Don’t be hard on yourself. Doing your best to be present wherever you are is what’s important," she added. "Make time to eat healthy and stay active. It's worth it to recharge once a week: Get sleep, have a date night or a girls' night in, and drink some wine!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.