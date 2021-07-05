Jessica Alba and her daughter are twinning in floral dresses - and she looks so grown up Fans can’t believe it!

Jessica Alba’s daughter is growing up so fast! The L.A.’s Finest star’s 13-year-old mini-me, Honor, appeared to be taller than her in a new video Jessica shared on Instagram Sunday that showed them twinning in matching floral dresses and sandals in a dressing room.

The video kicked off with the duo striking poses in workout gear, with the mom-of-three flashing her toned physique in a sports bra and leggings, and Honor rocking a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘Beach and Feel’ paired with black biking shorts before they made the switch to their summery looks.

We're loving Jessica and Honor's floral dresses!

The duo flashed smiles and danced around in their floral frocks, with Honor opting for a cap-sleeved white floral dress topped with red flowers and Jessica rocking a coordinating white dress sprinkled with red flowers too.

Fans went wild when they saw the clip, not only because Honor looks just like her mom, but because of her height too.

"Wow! Unreal how fast she grew up," one follower commented. "Can’t believe how much she has grown! And so beautiful. You both look like sisters," another added.

A third chimed in: "She looks more like you every day."

Jessica also loves power suiting - and rocked this gorgeous green ensemble in May

Although Jessica loves a casual summertime look, she switched things up in May when she stepped out in New York City wearing a gorgeous green suit as she rang the opening bell at NASDAQ in Times Square.

Jessica was joined by family and friends as she celebrated her clean beauty products company, The Honest Company, going public, and she accessorized the look to perfection, pairing her longline blazer and wide-leg trousers with an ivory blouse, gold statement earrings, and heels.

The actress styled her caramel tresses in loose, voluminous curls, and wore a splash of brown smokey shadow on her eyelids teamed with a high-shine pink lip gloss – so glam!

One of Jessica's favorite trends is the timeless suit, and she nailed it, as well as her twinning summer style with her daughter.

