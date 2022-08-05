Prince Harry practises daddy duties in sweet unearthed video

Prince Harry is a proud father to two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, with his wife Meghan Markle, but it turns out the royal was already practising daddy duties back in 2013.

An unearthed video captured the moment when the Duke of Sussex visited the Headway Charity in Nottingham and took on the challenge of putting a nappy on a doll using only one hand. This was to try and demonstrate the difficulty of living with a brain injury.

WATCH: Prince Harry nails changing a nappy - with one hand!

Prince Harry looked calm as he tackled the tricky task as members of the organisation watched him at work.

This footage was taken six years before Harry's first child Archie was born yet he appeared to be a natural.

Harry's late mother Princess Diana had a strong love for children and a natural maternal instinct so perhaps this was a trait passed down from her.

The royal is a natural with kids

The royal has also shown his playful side when greeting young children out in public and one clip that went viral was Harry with a little girl at the Invictus Games when she started stealing his popcorn.

The royal was sat next to Emily, the two-year-old daughter of Paralympian athlete David Henson, a former royal engineer who lost his legs to an IED in Afghanistan in 2011, and captained team UK at the first ever Invictus Games in 2014. And while David and his wife Hayley weren't looking, little Emily began to help herself to the Prince's popcorn!

Harry loves being a father

When the Prince finally noticed, he began to entertain the little one by pretending to take the bag away before feeding her pieces of popcorn and pulling faces at her.

When Harry first became a father, he told the press: "Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

