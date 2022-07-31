Kevin Bacon's daughter Sosie shares unexpected baby photos as fans react

Kevin Bacon's daughter Sosie, 30, shared a collection of baby photos on Instagram and her followers couldn't help but respond to the post.

The Mare of Easttown star uploaded photos and videos of two blond-haired little ones captioned: "I love these children. They family."

Sosie looked like a natural, posing with the boy on her lap as he chewed lightly on his own fingers.

In another sweet snap, Sosie was pictured with a slightly older child, and the little girl was wrapped in a multi-coloured towel. The actress stuck out her tongue as she nailed the selfie.

Sosie posed with children on her feed

The final instalment of her fun day with the children, who appear to be her friend's offspring, included a video of the youngest stood in his nappy. Sosie could be heard asking: "Are we pooping or are we walking?" to the adorable kid while he had a look of pure concentration on his face.

"Y'all make a great family," penned one of Sosie's 143,000 fans and: "Couldn’t be cuter if your life depended on it!" commented another. A third said: "Beautiful children."

Sosie's mother Kyra Sedgwick was among those to comment, confirming her thoughts about the pooping or walking debate. "Definitely pooping," she simply wrote.

Sosie is datng Scoot McNairy

Sosie doesn't have any children and she is currently dating Scoot McNairy after the stars both appeared together in the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico.

The star has not only followed in her famous parents' footsteps, but her looks are often compared to her mother too with many fans pointing out the resemblance when she shares photos on Instagram.

Recently, Sosie was captured inside a truck on vacation, sporting overalls and her hair tied up in a relaxed bun. Her fans fell over themselves to tell her how stunning she looked with one writing: "Always on fire," and a second adding: "Gorgeous". And of course, she was inundated with Kyra-lookalike comments!

