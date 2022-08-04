Gemma Atkinson's fans notice daughter Mia's sweet gesture in new family photo The Strictly couple have the cutest daughter

Gorka Marquez shared an adorable family photo on Wednesday with his partner Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia – and all his fans noticed one thing!

The dancer's followers couldn't help but point out the three-year-old's fingers which were held up in a peace sign just like her dad's.

"Her wee fingers," penned one and: " Aww look at her little fingers and her shades," wrote another. A third added: "Peace Mia [peace sign]."

It's not just her Strictly Come Dancing father that Mia likes to copy, she was also sporting a stylish cross-body bag just like her mother! The tot even wore shades just like her parents which made her look so grown up.

The family photo got fans talking

Just last week, Mia was captured copying her mother Gemma while she was doing a home workout. The 37-year-old actress captured the candid moment her three-year-old imitated her by performing an exercise routine.

Gemma captioned her video: "She told my mum she was 'stretching and exercising like mummy'" followed by the clapping hands emoji.

Dressed in a pair of baby blue leggings and a pink T-shirt, Mia could be seen perfecting her cobra pose and she finished her routine with a couple of enthusiastic star jumps.

Mia has been learning Spanish

When Mia speaks she sounds just like her Northern mother, but it's been revealed that Bilbao-born Gorka converses with Mia solely in Spanish whilst at home, meaning she is bilingual.

Talking to HELLO!, Gemma explained: "He'll constantly speak to her in Spanish and sometimes she'll try and figure out what he means and other times she just goes: "Dad I don't know – speak English!"

Gemma also recalled the time Mia spoke to her grandparents exclusively in Spanish, Gemma said: "Gorka's family don't speak any English so whenever they FaceTime they have to speak Spanish to her which I think has been brilliant for her."

