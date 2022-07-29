James Jordan captures wife Ola dancing with daughter Ella – and it's too cute James and Ola were both Strictly pros

James Jordan picked up his phone at the perfect moment on Friday to catch wife Ola Jordan twirling around the kitchen with their daughter Ella – and the adorable video is just too cute!

The Strictly Come Dancing star videoed his wife as she instructed Ella, two, to turn in a circle. The tot followed the instruction, spinning around with her mum on the other side of the kitchen.

WATCH: James Jordan captures sweet moment between Ola and Ella

The song of choice wasn't a Samba classic or a contemporary hit, but in fact the common nursery rhyme, Humpty Dumpty. Well, if Ella can coordinate to that tune, she must be amazing!

Speaking in their HELLO! Column, James and Ola were quizzed about how Ella is in front of the camera and if she's used to it because of the filming for the magazine. Ola replied: "Yeah she is, and it's funny because when we film her, she performs. She does change. She goes: 'Ta-da!'" It sounds like young Ella is a natural! We wonder who she gets that from!

Their daughter Ella loves the limelight too

The clip was also a chance for fans to admire their beautifully pristine cooking space which has high-shine gloss white cupboards, white worktops and a wooden floor.

Their impressive home in Kent comes complete with an outdoor swimming pool, an on-site gym and a huge walk-in wardrobe.

Want to know Ella's favourite room? Ola revealed all in this week's column explaining that she's a "very lucky" little girl because she loves their cinema room. "She has a thing that she goes with daddy to the cinema, they watch Happy Feet downstairs while mummy's doing other things."

The family have an outdoor pool

But once Ella has gone to bed, the couple use it for some chill time. "We watch Love Island in there at the moment," confessed Ola. "It's one of my favourite rooms in the house, especially now my lounge is full of toys. Sometimes I look in my lounge and I can't face tidying it up, so I just shut the door and go downstairs."

