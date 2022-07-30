Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida stuns in bikini-clad photos with baby Raphael The couple welcomed their first child together in 2021

Frida Redknapp gave off serious summer vibes on Friday when she shared some beautiful bikini-clad photos from her Italian family vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five looked sensational in a burnt orange two-piece while relaxing in a swimming pool. Frida highlighted her model credentials, with her taut stomach and toned legs taking centre stage as she tilted her head up to the sky to soak up the sun's rays.

But it was her second photo that was truly stunning. The Swedish model sweetly posed for a snapshot with her eight-month-old son, Raphael, in her arms – and he looked adorable!

Fans went wild over the photos, with many commenting on Frida's head-turning physique, while others gushed over her baby boy. "Raphael is just so lovely, just like mum. Stunning!" wrote one. A second said: "Beautiful mama and baby."

A third asked: "How have you had one child let alone five!?" A fourth added: "Umm, did you really just have that baby?"

Frida and Raphael posed for a sweet photo

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael, their first child together, in November 2021 after tying the knot in October in an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

The couple shares a total of seven children from their respective former marriages. Frida has four from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys.

Jamie, meanwhile, is dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Fans were blown away by Frida's bikini physique

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too.

"We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

