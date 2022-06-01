Kathie Lee Gifford announces birth of baby grandson - and his name is so special The former NBC star is on cloud nine

Kathie Lee Gifford couldn't be happier at this moment as she revealed that she'd finally welcomed a new arrival into the family.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares emotive video from inside home as she discusses Memorial Day meaning

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

She shared that her son Cody and his wife Erika had welcomed a baby boy, Frank, and the new grandmom was bursting with pride.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kathie Lee Gifford invites fans inside her lavish living room

"My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!" she wrote.

The photo featured her 32-year-old son and his wife in the delivery room as they cuddled up to their newborn, who looked absolutely adorable.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford shares sweet tribute to former Today co-star

Many quickly took to congratulating the former Today star and her family, even noticing the tribute she paid to her late husband by naming the baby after him.

Kathie announced the arrival of baby Frank

The mom-of-two told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford announces exciting new venture: 'Brave new world'

MORE: Kathie Lee Gifford delights fans with adorable photo to mark son Cody's special day

"It took a moment to crystalize to be that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby to and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'"

She added: "It still hasn't hit me fully!"

The mom-of-two couldn't be more proud

On the excitement at watching her son become a father, she told the publication: "I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood. And I'm so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.